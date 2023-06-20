Faith Stowers Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Raise Money To SUE Stassi Schroeder Over 'Harmful' Accusations!

Move over, Scandoval! Looks like we have a new Vanderpump Rules scandal on our hands!

VPR alum Faith Stowers is preparing to sue her former co-star Stassi Schroeder — and she’s asking for fans’ help to do it!

On Sunday, the reality star opened up a GoFundMe page requesting donations to help her prepare for legal war! Stassi infamously got booted from the Bravo series in 2020 after a 2018 incident in which she and Kristen Doute falsely reported Faith to the police for a theft crime she did not commit, as well as for making “racially insensitive comments.”

Fans later speculated Stassi had falsely accused her co-star of robbery out of revenge for Brittany Cartwright, who discovered her then-boyfriend Jax Taylor had cheated on her with Faith. Both Stassi and Kristen were fired at the same time, but the latter has since appeared on the show amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair drama.

In the years since, Stassi has been apologetic about the ordeal… but she’s also continued to dredge up — and profit off of! — the drama by sharing the story in her second New York Times best-selling book, Off With My Head, which hit shelves last year. And Faith has had enough of that!

On her new GoFundMe page, she explained the situation, saying:

“Hi! My name is Faith Stowers. As you may know I was former cast member on a television series called Vanderpump Rules. During my time there I was publicly targeted and mercilessly verbally attacked by Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute on multiple public platforms. These two women used their privilege and celebrity to try and tear me down at very sad time in my life and the Country. During that time I was also racially targeted and wrongfully accused of horrendous crimes that I have since been vindicated from.”

Seemingly letting Kristen off the hook, she turned all her attention onto Stassi, adding:

“Since Kristen’s accepted apology, Stassi Schroeder has written a NY times best seller book recently and has made more terrible non factual claims about me once again. After all she has done she continues to stand by her ignorant claims that are very harmful to me and my family. I’m seeking assistance with my legal team to get this book removed and all royalties/funds collected from this book be given to charity or assisting a family of choice. Thank you for your support always. And thank you all for standing up against bullies and racial division.”

Faith is asking for $20,000 to help with her legal fees. At the time of this writing, she has only received $705 in donations. Seems like folks don’t want to crowdfund efforts to sue. Huh. You can check out the fundraiser HERE.

Fans have had lots of THOUGHTS on this impending court battle, with many taking to Twitter to support Faith’s actions, saying:

“I always felt bad that Faith got caught up in the actions of racists, and then had to watch them face minimum consequence. However she plans to sue, I hope justice is served.” “Stassi and Kristen did not think for one minute what calling the cops and reporting a Black woman as matching the description of a wanted robber could do. Their s**tty racist ‘prank’ could have gotten Faith killed and they should have been prosecuted for false reporting.” “Everybody bashing faith rn saying ‘didn’t faith sleep w/ jax’ when this ain’t about him. This is about stassi and kristen calling the cops on a Black woman for a crime she didn’t commit that could’ve led to something terrible happening”

That said, not everyone is supportive of the GoFundMe page, arguing:

“This can’t be real. If Stassi was still saying some racist rhetoric, FANS would know. Stassi is married and pregnant w/ her 2nd child. Faith sounds like she’s looking for a payday from a story that’s dead & buried. Looks like a serious cry for help” “Stassi is a basic racist b*tch for sure, but I have had my fill of the GoFundMe’s for every damn thing. Good luck, Faith, but I’m out.” “Girl what? It’s been years. This isn’t gonna do what u think it will. More ppl will prob buy her book.” “She apologized, grown from it and has moved on. You should do the same for your own peace of mind.” “Now that VPR is in the news, here you are trying to cash in SAD AND THIRSTY”

Yeesh! We’ll have to wait and see if Faith makes enough money to actually sue. What do YOU think of this?! Sound OFF (below)!

