Listen To This: Never Met A...

We’ve loved Dove Cameron for a real long time. It’s been so awesome to see her distance herself from her Disney Channel days and really prove herself in the music industry. As an artist!

Girl Like Me is perhaps the best song she’s ever released!

It’s built around an awesome reworking of Edwyn Collins‘s 1994 hit A Girl Like You.

This is pop but it also feels indie and rock!

AND sonically her voice and the production is also reminding us of Selena Gomez, a Perezcious fave!

Check it out above!

