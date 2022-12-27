Emily Ratajkowski Celebrated Christmas With THIS Cutie!

Emily Ratajkowski kept it in the family this holiday season!

The model, who’s been rumored to be dating several Hollywood hotties as of late, including Pete Davidson, was spotted enjoying the sweetest Christmas date over the weekend with her son!

On Christmas Eve, EmRata showed off a festive meal with her 1-year-old Sylvester and two friends in a video posted on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the beauty flashed a smile alongside her son, dressed to impress in a strawberry-patterned set of pajamas. The 31-year-old looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder black sweater. They appeared to be enjoying steak frites and stuffed mushrooms. While spending the evening with some gal pals, it was clear Emily’s main priority was her little man! Love it!

In another clip shared to socials, the baby boy was spotted feeding his momma a fry while dining at the cozy establishment. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Aw!!

On Sunday, Ratajkowski continued to enjoy the holiday season with her son and her dog Colombo, whom she’s often been spotted taking for walks. Seems like it was the perfect family Christmas, something she probably enjoyed after a tumultuous year dealing with a split from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The co-parents broke up in July, calling off a four-year marriage, following rumors the Uncut Gems producer cheated on the fashionista. She has since been linked to several stars, such as DJ Orazio Rispo and Brad Pitt.

But, of course, her most notable romance rumors have centered on her whirlwind fling with the Saturday Night Live alum. Pete and Emily were first linked in November and said to be getting serious, but it appears things may have changed in the blink of an eye. Just after they were seen making their public debut at a New York Knicks game late last month, they each stepped out with other people, suggesting they may have hit pause on their budding romance.

Last week, the High Low podcast host even declared she was back on dating apps. To prove it, on Wednesday, she was spotted on a date with artist Jack Greer at the Commerce Inn in the West Village. An eyewitness told Page Six:

“She was in a deep conversation [with Jack] talking about something serious.”

And just for the record, this was no business meeting! After a great date, the duo was caught making out outside Emily’s apartment, so we’d say it went well! LOLz!

As for Pete, he’s sparked rumors of his own after hanging out with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders in NYC several times. We suppose Emily’s New Year’s Eve date — whether it’s a new man or her son — will be a great indicator of how she’s looking to prioritize her time heading into 2023. Predictions?? Sound OFF (below)!

