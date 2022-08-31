Drake Is Getting Flirty With 90 Day Fiancé Star Chantel Everett!

Is Drake trying to shoot his shot with a star from 90 Day Fiancé?!

A source close to the 35-year-old rapper revealed to Media Take Out this week he ‘has been DMing’ reality star Chantel Everett following her split with husband Pedro Jimeno, saying:

“Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded. They’ve been DMing each other back and forth, and are planning to meet up soon.”

According to the outlet, the relationship is still in the early stages, but it has been going well. However, the insider shared that it took some time for Chantel to warm up to the idea of dating again, adding:

“Drake has a way of wearing women down. They might not at first expect any romance with Champagne Papi but, before long, it always ends up that way.”

In case you didn’t know, Chantel is in the middle of a messy breakup with Jimeno after six-years of marriage. He filed for divorce and a “mutual restraining order” on May 27, claiming their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” The television personality also filed an emergency motion asking a judge to make Chantel return $257,000 she reportedly moved from their joint business account into her personal account back in April. But TMZ reported in July that the judge denied his request for an emergency hearing on the matter and decided the court would schedule a trial later.

It sounds like their divorce is getting dragged out for a while. And in the meantime, Chantel is seemingly moving on from her ex with Drake! We’ll have to keep an eye out for any developments in this romance. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via WENN, TLC/YouTube]