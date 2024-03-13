Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Romantic Post-Eras Tour Plans Revealed!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning on using their free time to their liking!

As you know, the pop star is currently on a two-month break from her Eras Tour international leg after she wrapped up her shows in Singapore earlier this month. Meanwhile, her beau is also on a break himself during the football offseason after taking home the Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The couple have already started enjoying their rare glimpses of unscheduled time by attending Madonna‘s Oscars afterparty this week, too. But that’s just the beginning of their plans!

According to insiders for DailyMail.com, Tay Tay and TK are going to “play house” during their break:

“This is the first time the two of them have had no commitments and they are both really looking forward to being a normal couple and playing house.”

Aww!

Domestic life seems to be the way they want to go:

“She is looking forward to sleeping in and cooking dinners at home. They both want their relationship to be as normal as possible and it works because they are both very aware of their fame but neither let it go to their heads.”

But of course, less work for the musician and NFL star doesn’t mean no work. In fact, the 34-year-old is prepping to release her newest album The Tortured Poets Department in April:

“They will split their time between his house and NYC. Taylor is off Eras until May but that doesn’t mean she’s off completely. She is working on her push for everything Tortured Poets in April and Travis is going to be there every step of the way.”

It’s well known that Travis and Taylor have both made big moves to support one another! So, it’ll be nice for them to have some downtime as their relationship settles into a new phase!

