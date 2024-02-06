Fans Freak Out Seeing Drake's HUGE D**K In Leaked Video -- And The Rapper Reportedly Responds!

Drake had fans’ jaws on the floor this week after a super NSFW video leaked onto social media!

On Monday night, a video began circulating on X (Twitter) that showed the 37-year-old rapper sitting alone in bed with no pants on and filming himself while he was, well, playing with the ol’ Toronto Raptor! We’re not kidding, Perezcious readers! He was looking in a mirror while reclining in bed, whipping that thing around… You can see everything! His entire name and address. And let’s just say Aubrey Drake Graham lives in a very large estate indeed.

Related: Comedian Natasha Leggero Rips Off Shirt & Flashes Audience While On Stage!

Once the video hit the internet, fans freaked out the second they got a peek at what was going on underneath his drawers! And they took to social media to let everyone know how they felt about what they saw! See the wildest reactions to the clip (below):

I was wondering why Drake is trending… pic.twitter.com/n0ol5Zg8e8 — ???????? (@Es1_Violet) February 6, 2024

Drake as soon as he sees why he’s trending pic.twitter.com/8WwuZMoAMF — ???? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@thatsso_chloe) February 6, 2024

when you saw “drake leaked” and its not new music pic.twitter.com/oQm49Jas6n — Taha (@tahaactually) February 6, 2024

Wait i thought i was gonna see some new drake leaked songs???????? pic.twitter.com/n50E6lekQj — Travis (@TRAVIS_MATSHALL) February 6, 2024

Drake when he see, he is trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/8nGFNIcfVa — fullvikas (@not_vikash) February 6, 2024

I have just seen the drake leaked video ????????????#Drake pic.twitter.com/DauvPPKUoz — Mitchell Starc ( Parody ) (@Mistarc56) February 6, 2024

Damn…

Drake himself has not publicly responded to the leaked video. However, Kick streamer Adin Ross claimed he messaged the Take Care artist about the viral situation — and got a reply! The social media personality recorded himself sending a voice memo to Drake while live. He told the Grammy winner:

“Yeah, bro, I’m still alive bro. We was just looking at the s**t. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f**king missile.”

Ha! And what did Drake say in response, according to Adin? The online streamer claimed the Degrassi alum “put like eight laughing emojis.” And that’s not all! He then alleged Drake suggested he may use the voice note as his “next album intro.” OMG. Check out the video (below):

Drake responds to Adin Ross after he left a voice message about his leaked video… ???? pic.twitter.com/M9nH9xYzDa — Liutauras (@Liutauras_) February 6, 2024

Well, Drake doesn’t seem to be too bothered about the video being leaked! We’ll have to see if he plans to publicly address the matter — or of he really will use Adin’s voice note as an intro for his upcoming music! LOLz! But for now, he seems to be unbothered by everyone seeing the uncensored Aubrey.

Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via TheEllenShow/YouTube]