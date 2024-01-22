OMG Stand-Up Comedian Natasha Leggero Rips Off Shirt & Flashes Audience While On Stage! WATCH!

If men can do it, why can’t Natasha Leggero??

The stand-up comedian shocked fans last week after she took the stage at the Hollywood Improv in El Lay and without hesitation, stripped free from her shirt for the whole crowd to see! In footage obtained by TMZ on Sunday, after being introduced by fellow stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer — who’s made a name for himself because of his own shirtless performances — she nonchalantly strolled up to the mic in a furry white coat, white t-shirt, and blue overalls. She danced as she slid off her jacket and unfastened her overalls before ripping off her shirt to expose her bare breasts — all while Still D.R.E. by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg played!

OMG!

Related: Kanye West Posts MORE Revealing Pics Of Wife Bianca Censori!

She quipped into the mic:

“If the boys can do it, why can’t the girls?”

Bert couldn’t believe his eyes as he hilariously yelled through laughter, “Holy s**t!” He added “I gotta take my pants off now,” seemingly to one-up Natasha.

The 49-year-old mother of one then put her fur coat back on and got into her comedy set without even batting an eye! Watch the full, NSFW video (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Comedy Central Stand-Up/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]