Kelly Clarkson Has A Real Dating Problem Post-Divorce -- Here's Why!

Kelly Clarkson is still figuring life out as a single woman, but finding time for dating is proving to be an impossible task — for now.

Off the heels of her very public and very challenging divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, the Stronger singer has been weary of opening up her heart again. On Monday, an insider told The US Sun:

“Kelly is just at the end of the process of rebuilding her life after her divorce, which was more complicated and drawn out than anybody expected because Brandon was so tied into the music side of Kelly’s business.”

Yeah, and we all know how messy that divorce turned out to be…

The Since U Been Gone singer even made it clear she never wanted to get married in the first place, and now that she’s single again, isn’t rushing back into the dating game. But even if she wanted to, it sounds like she can’t… The insider dished:

“She now has room in her life for somebody new but she really only has one route to meet that person, and that’s via getting set up, which she says she is open to if the matchmaker is somebody she trusts. The problem continues to be that Kelly is very tightly scheduled and lives in a bubble between her mom duties at home and her talk show’s taping schedule.”

She’s a busy woman! The 41-year-old shares River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with her ex. But all hope isn’t lost:

“She’ll be much more available for dating and romance in June when her show goes on break and she has the summer to herself.”

Who doesn’t love a summer romance?? The question is, what lucky guy is enough of a catch to get set up with the pop star/daytime host, has mutual friends with her, AND is still single?? We hope there’s someone out there! Kelly deserves all the happiness! We hope she can find someone who will give it to her. Happiness, we mean… Don’t be dirty.

