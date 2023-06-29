Wizards Of Waverly Place Alum Dan Benson Says He Feels ‘Like A Badass’ One Year Into Adult Entertainment Career!

Dan Benson has zero regrets about ditching his career with Disney for the adult entertainment industry!

For those who don’t know, the 35-year-old rose to fame on the Disney Channel where he starred as Zeke Beakerman on the popular series Wizards of Waverly Place with Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, and more. But years after the show ended in 2012, Dan changed careers. He’s still in the entertainment business… by creating NSFW content on OnlyFans instead!

Related: Meghan Markle Is Distancing Herself From Harry For ‘One Woman Show’ Moving Forward

Earlier this year, the former actor explained on TikTok that he “tripped and fell” into adult entertainment last year after getting catfished online. He explained:

“I would get messages from people all of the time. Some of those being women that I found incredibly attractive. Turns out, messaging those women, who turned out to be not who they said they were, was not the best idea. That was a pretty traumatic experience, and for years I went about trying to get rid of them, get them off the Internet, because obviously I did not want them out there, but as you can imagine, that was a pretty difficult task.”

So awful! But eventually, Dan had enough. After trying to get the pictures taken down for years, he decided to turn the negative situation into a positive one. And taking matters into his own hands, he then entered into the adult entertainment world to post explicit pictures himself! What a way to take back the power!

But how does he feel about being on OnlyFans one year later? It sounds like Dan has never been better, based on his latest TikTok update! He gave his followers a “mental health check-in” around the first anniversary of his career move into the adult entertainment industry, saying:

“I’ve been doing adult entertainment for about a year now. My first reaction is confusion because I expected a lot more hate, and instead, people have just been like, ‘Go you!’ empowerment – which is awesome.”

As for his mental health? Dan shared that he’s been feeling “good,” adding:

“I don’t feel bad about myself. I feel kind of like a badass a little bit.”

Good for him!! That being said, Dan admitted there are “plenty of people” who ask him on “a daily basis” to do things he’s not comfortable with. However, he’s fortunately able to maintain certain boundaries while still making risqué content:

“Now, there are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing, but I’ve kind of just been in a position to just be like, ‘No, you’re gonna get what you’re gonna get. You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world.’”

And ultimately, Dan said he does not regret his “decisions” to do porn whatsoever:

“I’m feeling good. I’m excited about the future. I don’t really feel bad about my decisions at all.”

You go, Dan! It’s great to hear that he’s doing well with his OF journey! You can ch-ch-check out the entire video (below):

@danleebenson Dan Benson who played Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place went into adult entertainment. This is a mental health check in for Year 1 to talk about how it feels. #disney #disneychannel #wizardsofwaverlyplace ♬ original sound – Dan Benson

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Dan Benson/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube]