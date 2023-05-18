Duggar Family's Creepy Cult Exposed By Jill, Amy, & More In New Doc!

An EXPLOSIVE new doc is exposing the Duggar family — and it’s all being told by the Duggars themselves!

Just the opening line of the first trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is enough to send a shiver down your spine. A man claims the Duggar’s religion — the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) — is a lot more sinister than you may think:

“World domination was the goal.”

Another woman in the trailer, which dropped Thursday, went on to argue:

“The IBLP teachings aren’t Christianity. They’re something entirely different.”

Jill Duggar, her husband Derick Dillard, and cousin Amy Duggar King also make emotional appearances in the doc trailer. And they’re ready to put it all on the line. Jill says in a clip:

“There’s a story that’s going to be told. And I would rather be the one telling it … We were part of IBLP as early as I can remember.”

Damn!

As another contributor puts it, IBLP founder Bill Gothard “turned every father into a cult leader and every home into an island” — where every wife must obey their husband and every husband must obey Bill. A woman who grew up in IBLP is seen in the doc as well — and says when she read Margaret Atwood‘s The Handmaid’s Tale in college, she realized how eerily similar it was to her own life. All the while a fourth woman claims the religion “raises little predators,” while Josh Duggar‘s infamous smiling mugshot is shown on the screen.

Claiming the problem is “much bigger than the Duggars”, the docuseries shows a woman saying:

“It’s like the epitome of evil. It breaks my heart to think about the girls.”

Whoa.

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below):

It looks like all the dark secrets are finally coming to light… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

