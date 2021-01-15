Dustin Diamond Confirms Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Sad news for OG Saved by the Bell fans.

As we previously reported, Dustin Diamond, AKA Screech Powers, was hospitalized earlier this week and feared that cancer might be the cause of his pain and discomfort. Unfortunately, his suspicions proved correct, as the actor’s reps have confirmed to multiple outlets that he has received a cancer diagnosis.

Representatives for the ’90s star told People:

“We can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. It’s very serious, though we are still waiting for more details, which we will have shortly. … He’s in a lot of pain.”

Elsewhere, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that it is in fact stage four cancer. The concerns began with a “huge lump in his throat,” though in another statement to TMZ his rep revealed that the disease has spread throughout his body.

They explained to EW:

“He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home. By next week, we’ll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he’s comfortable.”

While the 44-year-old is now feeling “fine,” his spokesperson shared of his admission to the hospital:

“He was fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired. On top of all this he also has shingles, so he’s been in a lot of pain.”

In an official statement (below) on Dustin’s Facebook page, his team asked for prayers and positivity from friends and fans, adding an address where folks might send the sitcom alum their well-wishes.

Official Statement from Team Dustin: “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer . Dustin Will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made . If you would like to send a card or letter you can send it to Insurance King

C/O Dustin Diamond

127 N. Alpine Rd

Rockford , Il 61107 You can also send emails if needed to: [email protected] as well and will print them off and send them to him. We ask at this time no autograph requests be sent to this address as that isn’t what it’s for. We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time . All positivity and prayers are appreciated”

One pal sending love is his former co-star Mario Lopez, who posted a side-by-side photo of the pair from back in the day and a more recent snap. He wrote:

“I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery.

God Bless”

Dustin has had a rocky relationship with his Saved by the Bell cohorts in the past after releasing a tell-all book alleging some scandalous goings on behind the scenes. Though he later apologized, the damage was done, and ultimately led him to being shut out of the recent revival of the classic comedy. He expressed his dismay at being excluded, and a door seemed to open for an appearance on a future season. His rep told EW:

“They’ve been talking, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

Hopefully, we’ll still get to see Dustin reunite with the gang on a future episode. We’re wishing him a full recovery and keeping him in our thoughts.

