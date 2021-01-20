Dustin Diamond Is ‘Really Happy’ His Saved By The Bell Co-Stars Reached Out Following Cancer Diagnosis

Dustin Diamond’s Bayside High family is showering him with love amid his cancer battle.

As we reported, the Saved by the Bell star’s team revealed last week that he was diagnosed with cancer following a stint in the hospital. Fans flocked to social media to share well-wishes after the news broke, and it appears the actor’s former castmates have since reached out to him to do the same.

A source explained to Us Weekly:

“He received all the well-wishes from his Saved by the Bell costars, and he’s been really happy hearing that stuff. It’s been nice that people have been reaching out.”

Awww. We’re sure he was really feeling the love!

After the news of Dustin’s illness made headlines, Saved by the Bell stars Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen took to social media to wish the 44-year-old a quick recovery. Thiessen told fans that she was “thinking of” her former castmate, while Lopez wrote on his Instagram:

“I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family.”

Meanwhile, there’s still hope that he’ll reprise his role as Samuel “Screech” Powers in the freshly announced second season of the Saved by the Bell revival — depending on Dustin’s health status, of course.

Although the comedian was the only core cast member who didn’t appear in the inaugural season of the Peacock series, the insider confirmed that Screech could very well return in future episodes, telling the outlet:

“He just found out about the Saved by the Bell reboot. There’s talk of bringing Dustin back for the second season, so we’ll see what happens with that. Of course, it all depends on Dustin’s health at the time.”

We’re glad to hear Dustin’s former castmates reached out in his time of need, as the California native has had a bit of a rocky relationship with the Bayside crew after releasing a tell-all book alleging some scandalous goings on behind the scenes.

Reps for the actor previously shared that Dustin’s cancer is stage 4, with a source telling ET that concerns began with a “huge lump in his throat.” The insider explained last week:

“He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home. By next week, we’ll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he’s comfortable.”

Hopefully the well-wishes he’s receiving from friends, fans, and former colleagues are giving Dustin the strength and hope he needs to take on a monster of a disease. We wish him a speedy recovery.

