Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals Battle With Depression After Divorce From First Wife

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talks health all the time — but this time he’s opening up about his mental health.

On The Pivot Podcast last week, the 51-year-old got candid about his divorce from his first wife Dany Garcia and where his mental health was at afterward. Back in 2007 the couple split after 10 years of marriage, and according to the Fast Five star it reopened a lot of old wounds.

While speaking to hosts Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark, the wrestler-turned-actor said he was lucky to have support when things started falling apart in his marriage:

“I knew what it was at that time and luckily I had some friends that I could lean on and say, ‘Hey I’m feeling a little wobbly now. I got a little struggle happening.'”

He went on to say the most important thing that helped him get through his hardships was “talking to somebody”:

“I’ve worked hard over the years to gain the emotional tools to work through any mental pain that may come to test me. As men, we didn’t talk about it. We just kept our head down and worked through it. Not healthy, but it’s all we knew. If you’re going through your own version of mental wellness turning into mental hell-ness, the most important thing you can do is talk to somebody. Having the courage to talk to someone is your superpower.”

Such wonderful advice! Seeking out someone to talk to can make all the difference.

You can watch the full podcast (below):

This isn’t the first time The Rock has been open about his mental health. He’s previously revealed that when he was 15, just months after he and his mother Ata Johnson got kicked out of their apartment, she attempted suicide by walking into oncoming traffic. In 2018 he posted the story to his Instagram page and said of his struggles with his mental health:

“Struggle and pain is real. I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly … Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.”

Even the strongest people need help sometimes. It’s incredibly brave of The Rock to share his story and be an inspiration to others going through similar circumstances.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

