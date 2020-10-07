Eddie Van Halen’s Ex-Wife Valerie Bertinelli Leads Celeb Tributes From Bandmates & More Following His Death

Following Eddie Van Halen‘s death on Tuesday, there has been an outpouring of condolences online in his honor, including many from those who knew him best.

The Van Halen co-founder passed away in Santa Monica surrounded by his loved ones following a difficult battle with cancer for many years, which recently took a turn for the worse. He was only 65.

Related: Stars We Lost In 2020

Valerie Bertinelli, who tied the knot with the rocker in 1981 before separating in 2001 and getting divorced in 2007, had nothing but kind words to share for her “love.” Along with a throwback photo of herself, Eddie, and their son Wolfgang Van Halen, the Hot in Cleveland actress penned on Twitter:

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin.”

She concluded (below), alluding to being present at the time of his passing:

“I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”

Such beautiful words! It’s clear that despite being divorced, there was a lot of love there. As we previously reported, Bertinelli first expressed her heartbreak by tweeting a response to her son’s initial statement:

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) October 6, 2020

David Lee Roth, a founding group member who left the band in 1985, shared a sweet black and white snap of the two appearing to get ready for a performance. Along with it were the words, “What a Long Great Trip It’s Been..,” seemingly referring to the Grateful Dead album with a similar title.

What a Long Great Trip It’s Been.. pic.twitter.com/M5pmkVi7hW — David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) October 7, 2020

Sammy Hagar, who took over on vocals following Roth’s departure, also shared a snap of himself and Eddie to Twitter:

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

A source spoke with People, noting the artist’s “rapid decline” over the last several days:

“During the quarantine, everyone around Eddie was even more cautious about his health and his family truly protected him. He had throat cancer for years but it spread — it was in all his organs. The last three days it was a rapid decline. Sadly, the hard-partying lifestyle physically takes its toll on you eventually.”

A second insider also told the mag that while “everybody knew that he had cancer,” the severity was only known to those closest to him: “He’s had it for years but nobody knew it was this serious.” Understandably, his death is hitting his 29-year-old son the hardest: “He and Wolfie were incredibly close. It’s a huge loss to his son in particular because they were so tight.”

Lenny Kravitz also shared a tribute with the outlet on Tuesday:

“He changed music. He changed the perception of the electric guitar. He did things with the electric guitar that no one did — he is a pioneer and I mean, the music so incredible.”

Take a look at more posts in honor of the rocker (below).

I am devastated at the news of the passing of my friend Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/hUyIdKXsdG — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) October 6, 2020

Just heard the news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing ….. this hit me hard. pic.twitter.com/RMuyq7arjK — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 6, 2020

It would be impossible to measure the impact he had on the world. He changed it for all of us. Farewell #EVH pic.twitter.com/P8noiAqTyL — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) October 7, 2020

. @EddieVanHalen was one of the nicest guys I ever worked with and we shared so many laughs together. His influence on music and especially the guitar has been immeasurable. He was an absolute legend. Eddie, I’ll see you on the other side, my friend. Love, Ozzy. — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 6, 2020

Janie Liszewski, the musician’s current wife, has not spoken out yet.

We’re sending our continued condolences to all of Eddie’s family, friends, and loved ones.

[Image via Ray Garbo/Rachel Worth/Chris Connor/WENN.]