Keith Urban Apologizes For Accidentally Outing Rumored Cheaters Phoebe Bridgers & Bo Burnham!

Keith Urban made a big celeb couple debut — and it wasn’t even on purpose!

In case you need a refresher on all the wild drama leading up to this moment, let’s take it back all the way to 2020 when Phoebe Bridgers sparked dating rumors with Paul Mescal. The 27-year-old Irish actor and the Kyoto singer were deeply in love and made their romance official in 2021, and even followed that up with a rumored engagement in 2022! All seemed to be going so well until Bo Burnham stepped into the picture…

According to an insider for DeuxMoi at the time, Phoebe and her man called off the engagement because she was caught having an affair with the stand-up comedian. The source dished:

“Can confirm the engagement is off between Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers. It’s not an open relationship in the slightest. Paul found out about Phoebe and Bo and called off the engagement … There have been sightings of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham all around Los Angeles when she was here a couple of weeks ago. A couple of people said that they saw them making out. They saw them canoodling. They saw them cuddling at the Magic Castle at a 1975 concert [and] just at a bar in LA.”

Yikes…

Taylor Swift‘s ex-flame Matty Healy was at the scene of the crime, too, when he posted pics of the 28-year-old pop star alongside the comic. He’s since deleted the pics off of his Instagram, but with the affair rumor going wild at the time, the internet was up in flames trying to figure out what was going on. There were even pictures of Paul out and about with Angelina Jolie while in the midst of the breakup rumors — it looked like they were both moving on with more famous partners amid their split!

Things have been pretty quiet since then, with neither Paul nor Phoebe addressing the breakup, while Bo kept silent on his relationship. That brings us to Keith! The 55-year-old country star made a BIG mistake back in May. While attending Taylor’s The Eras Tour stop in Philly, Keith posted a video of himself and wife Nicole Kidman on TikTok dancing along to Style. The problem? Phoebe and Bo could be seen cuddling up for a smooch in the background!!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Oh, snap!

It took fans a little to even spot them, but they totally got caught this time! But once the Somebody Like You singer realized his mistake, he decided to apologize. On Sunday, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight, saying:

“Yeah, oh, I found out. Phoebe, I’m so sorry.”

Apparently he found out from his fellow musician! He went on to reveal the Stranger In The Alps singer hit him up about the accidental hard launch of her relationship, “in her own passive way.” Is he saying passive aggressive but in a passive aggressive way? LOLz! So funny to think of her DMing him to tell him he blew up her spot!

But Keith swears he truly had no idea what had happened until well after he’d posted the clip:

“It felt very awkward. I felt bad. We were just digging on the concert! You never know what’s gonna happen.”

Yeah, as a man who’s been happily married for years, we’re sure he doesn’t think about anyone hiding their PDA, right?

Keith didn’t say if Phoebe forgave him or not, but here’s to hoping they’re on good terms, because it definitely seemed like an honest mistake! What do U think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/Amelia Dimoldenberg/Variety/YouTube]