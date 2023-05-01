Got A Tip?

Met Gala 2023: Nicole Kidman, Whimsical As Ever

Nicole Kidman attends Met Gala 2023

Ugh! Can Nicole Kidman be our fairy everything??

The iconic actress waltzed on the Met Gala carpet in the same gown she donned for the 2004 film for fragrance Chanel No. 5. And you can bet we can smell it! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

She was of course joined by her devoted husband, country star Keith Urban. Look at them (below). So dang cute!

[Image via Vogue.com.]

May 01, 2023 16:06pm PDT

