Met Gala 2023: Nicole Kidman, Whimsical As Ever

Ugh! Can Nicole Kidman be our fairy everything??

The iconic actress waltzed on the Met Gala carpet in the same gown she donned for the 2004 film for fragrance Chanel No. 5. And you can bet we can smell it! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Nicole Kidman on the potential writers strike: "I hope it all gets settled." #MetGala https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/P6TbO9Lm0O — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023

She was of course joined by her devoted husband, country star Keith Urban. Look at them (below). So dang cute!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive together at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ppbaEDwZmH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 1, 2023

[Image via Vogue.com.]