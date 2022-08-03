Ferris Bueller Star Edie McClurg Allegedly A Victim Of Elder Abuse

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Edie McClurg, best known for her role as the school secretary Grace in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, allegedly has been a victim of elder abuse.

According to TMZ, the actress was placed in a conservatorship back in 2019 when her family claimed she was living with a man who was verbally abusive and took advantage of her by trying to compel her to sign papers to change her estate planning. In order to provide her with some companionship during the legal arrangement, a judge allowed a “longtime friend” of Edie’s named Michael L. Ramos to move into her home in Los Angeles. But now, an attorney for the conservatorship recently had him removed. Why is that? Legal docs obtained by the outlet claimed that he attempted to marry the 76-year-old out-of-state – despite knowing that she suffers from dementia. What the f**k?!

The documents stated that Ramos, who is currently unemployed, has allegedly “finagled” his way into The Little Mermaid star’s life and even tried to move her from California in order for them to tie the knot. Edie was given protection from the court, preventing the man from going through with the wedding at the time.

But there is more to this disturbing story. As TMZ reports, Ramos allegedly sexually assaulted The Hogan Family alum’s caregiver, and she has already filed a report about the alleged incident with the Los Angeles Police Department. While the court documents state that Edie and Ramos have never been romantically involved with each other, the caregiver believes there is a possibility that he may have been sexually assaulting Edie too. What’s worse is that the caretaker mentioned that she may not have even known it was happening to her, given her condition.

Just horrible…

On Wednesday, the judge ended up granting a temporary restraining order to Edie. This means Ramos cannot contact the star and must stay at least 100 yards away from her and her home for the time being. Additionally, Ramos was ordered to move out of the residence and never return. A hearing has been scheduled for next month – so we’ll have to see what happens next in the case then. At this time, we just hope that Edie is safe following this terrible situation.

Reactions to this shocking case, Perezcious readers. Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

