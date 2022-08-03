Wendy Williams Claps Back At Her Own Rep For Denying Marriage Reports: 'F**k Him'

Wendy Williams is a married woman and she wants everyone to know it!!

The former talk show host has been causing a stir online after she told Hollywood Unlocked on Tuesday that she married an NYPD officer named Henry last week. Shortly after, her representative, William Selby, shut down the wedding talk by telling Page Six:

“That’s inaccurate. She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation.”

It’s super unusual for a celeb’s rep to be denying things THEY’VE said, so this whole thing seemed very strange. And it only continues to be…

On Wednesday morning, the radio DJ got on the phone with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee to clear the air — and now we have even more questions!!

In a video posted to the outlet’s Instagram, Jason can be seen holding up his phone that clearly stated it was just past 8 a.m. while he was chatting to “Wendy Williams.” In the conversation, he explained how her rep was going around denying his exclusive report and “making [him] look crazy.” The 58-year-old then insisted:

“No. Everybody seems to have a problem with that. I’m married.”

So, why is her rep saying she’s not?! Wendy didn’t have a straight-up answer for that. Instead, she mused:

“I’m married! I don’t care who knows it. I’m married.”

Good for you, girl! It happened fast as f**k, but love can be like that sometimes, we suppose!

Most concerning, though, is she only had one guess for why William was denying her marriage reports — and it gives us a lot of pause about the people in her inner circle amid ongoing health issues. According to her, he doesn’t want her to get married, so that’s why he’s saying she didn’t! But a rep’s opinion should NOT be getting in the way of the truth! WTF?!

Wendy dished:

“Will sees no point in me getting married. But you know what? F**k Will. 14 years I’ve known him. I’ve always said f**k him… in a good way.”

LOLz! Whaaat?!

Despite the unusual controversy, Wendy doesn’t have any hard feelings towards her team member! She even credits him for the idea of starting a podcast, adding out of the blue:

“I didn’t know what podcast was, he put me onto podcast.”

Take a listen to the brief, but revealing convo (below).

Hmm.

It gets crazier…

Not only is Wendy doubling down on her nuptial claims, but her rep has ALSO continued to insist there’s no ring on her finger! Huh?! William spoke to Us Weekly on Wednesday (before Wendy’s second batch of marriage comments were released), and it’s clear he’s starting to get a bit fed up about the situation because he claimed he “can’t control” his client, saying:

“She is not married. She needs to take [the relationship] day by day. I can’t control her.”

She “needs” to take it day by day OR he wants her to? Very different things! The spokesperson went on to explain that Wendy is (in his perspective, at least) in the “really, really early stages” of a relationship with a police officer — and that SHE wants things to develop slowly. That’s not what she’s saying though!! William elaborated:

“She wants to take things slow and really put her focus into launching the podcast. Wendy is in a sweet spot in her life where she can stop, breathe and smell the roses. Everyone knows Wendy has been a workhorse her entire life, and she is just looking to get back on the horse.”

But this sounds like the exact opposite of what Wendy said herself! This story isn’t adding up… What do you think is happening here, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN]