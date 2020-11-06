The Funniest (And Most Relatable) Election Memes!

Hey, you. Yes, you. You’re not alone.

If you’re stressed AF right now, and constantly hitting refresh on Twitter or endlessly flipping between MSNBC and CNN to see if Joe Biden has finally taken the lead in Georgia, or Nevada, or Pennsylvania, or whichever state it was this time… YOU’RE NOT ALONE! EVERYONE ELSE IS DOING IT, TOO!

First it was North Carolina that looked like it might give Biden a path to 270 electoral votes… then NC fell back, and Georgia popped up. Florida gave us hope for a bit, but faded quickly. Arizona came on strong. Nevada suddenly showed out! And, wait a minute, what’s that over there: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin?! Here we goooooo!

Don’t get it twisted, though: no matter how it plays out we’ve felt SO much anxiety over the past week watching this clusterf**k unfold. Especially as Trump simultaneously pushes to stop counting the votes — and to keep counting where he’s behind. Who knows what he’ll do if everyone else agrees he’s lost!

And all this, on top of the regularly crazy crap we’ve dealt with in 2020, too. It’s been a YEAR, y’all.

So for at least a moment — before you check CNN for the 950th time today to see about those last few votes in Nevada — relax a little bit with some of the funniest, most relatable memes from the election that are being shared all over social media right now:

There’s always a tweet @realDonaldTrump Circa, 2016 ???? pic.twitter.com/yOfnbYrbCj — Only In Vegas ➐ (@OnlyInVegas702) November 6, 2020

“Alright states, how many votes have we counted today?” Pennsylvania: “800,000” Georgia: “200,000” Arizona: “100,000” Nevada: pic.twitter.com/hOI8QiWoiN — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 6, 2020

Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona waiting to see which state will release their votes first

pic.twitter.com/ShgRMwLKcj — pintyfresh (@pinty_fresh) November 5, 2020

‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump is projected to have lost the role of President. (Source: @DecisionDeskHQ) pic.twitter.com/hz406rbnQ9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 6, 2020

who made this pic.twitter.com/7SJ1kWjLJ1 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 5, 2020

*America waiting on Nevada to finish counting the votes* Nevada: pic.twitter.com/4GTlrQ4IMB — Laith???????????? (@laithalishious) November 6, 2020

Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada trynna figure out which one of them’s gonna call it pic.twitter.com/tFefAACwhI — TUH!™️ (@laurrrelyse) November 6, 2020

All 49 states waiting for Nevada to count their ballots:#clarecrawley #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/f6vCMpRpi6 — Her Brown Platform (@herbrwnplatform) November 6, 2020

My mom 3 seconds into any movie: pic.twitter.com/NQTpaNLaYH — Caitlin (@caithuls) November 4, 2020

the entire world: who is the next president of the united states?? nevada: pic.twitter.com/aheqkquHgE — mitchy (@mitchoo_oo) November 5, 2020

Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada coming together to give Joe Biden his W pic.twitter.com/wpo3zE3gG3 — TЯACE (@scruched) November 6, 2020

nevada finally finishing counting the votes hours after georgia & pennsylvania flipped blue pic.twitter.com/JF4iI0CFni — iman says VOTE BLUE???? (@alamriiman_) November 6, 2020

me telling georgia, pensilvania, and Nevada to stay blue pic.twitter.com/0jDidHuhKZ — valerie loves louis (@whoreforlou_) November 6, 2020

Nevada: Don’t worry America I’ll finish counting on November 12th PA & Georgia: pic.twitter.com/hs1JrsAzkE — L.Murr (@LeahDMurray) November 6, 2020

I wanna see the whole t*ump family get thrown out of the White House DJ Jazzy Jeff style live on CNN pic.twitter.com/qIeEYkzBHY — Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) November 6, 2020

Amazing!!!

Love it!

And yes, now you can go back and see whether they’ve updated Joe Biden’s electoral vote total yet. Here’s hoping!!!

