North West Just Got A BIG Disney Role!

North West is officially going to be a Disney star!

The 10-year-old talent is headed straight to the stage this spring for the Hollywood Bowl‘s star-studded celebration of The Lion King‘s 30 anniversary! She’s joined the cast of the two-night event alongside franchise stars Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Billy Eichner, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, and Bradley Gibson, as well as special guests like Jennifer Hudson. And it’s all going to be filmed for Disney+!

The concert will feature iconic songs from the 1994 animated movie such as Can You Feel The Love Tonight, Circle of Life, and Hakuna Matata. It’s also said to be featuring some elements from the award-winning Broadway adaptation of the musical, such as props and puppetry. A full orchestra will also be performing the Hans Zimmer score, making for a huge moment in history. It’s going to be an amazing performance — and the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is going to be right in the middle of it! The latest cast announcement didn’t say who she was playing, but there are no small parts in a show this big!

Northie is a very natural talent, as she’s shown over the years; like when she walked the runway with her dad at Paris Fashion Week or drew that AH-Mazing portrait of Ice Spice. She’s also started releasing music with Ye, a career move that’s only going to get bigger and bigger. The girl is destined to be a star, and it looks like that’s right where she’s headed with this gig!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]