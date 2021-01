We dare you to listen to Electric Guest‘s Dollar and not smile!

This song will put you in the best mood!!!

This is the direction we’d love to hear from Bruno Mars with his new music!

There’s a touch of a nostalgia feel but it sounds so current!

This is such soulful pop! And intricate! The children singing along in the background really sends us!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Electric Guest!