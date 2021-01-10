Arnold Schwarzenegger SLAMS Donald Trump & His Rioters In Amazing Seven-Minute Speech! (Video)

Leave it to Arnold Schwarzenegger to do what our current politicians should have done several days ago!

The former Governor of California delivered a rousing, inspiring, and jaw-dropping seven-minute speech in a new video posted to his Twitter account early Sunday morning. It quickly went viral across the website and around the ‘net, because in it, the former bodybuilding champ says what most Republicans are too afraid to say about Donald Trump and the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building earlier this week!

Related: Cardi B Wants Donald Trump In Jail! And, Like, She’s Not Wrong, Is She?!

The video, which shows Schwarzenegger sitting at his desk with both an American flag and the flag of the state of California behind him, is a clear, direct, and unmistakable rebuke of Trump and his politics. In it, the Austrian-born actor and politician recounts his early days growing up in the aftermath of World War II, and what the war — and specifically, the presence of the Nazi regime — did to his family, his neighbors, and his community.

You need to watch this whole video (below) — it’s got subtitles built in to it, too, so it’s even easier to go sound off and still follow along with the former Governor’s important message:

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

Wow.

WOW.

WOW!!!!!

Related: Trump Caught On Leaked Audio Tape Trying To Illegally Change Georgia Vote Totals

Of course, we aren’t the only ones who feel so strongly about Arnold’s incredible speech! Thousands of other American citizens and those from around the world are equally hopeful it will snap something in the GOP and get people like Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz to truly understand the roles they’ve played in enabling Trump over the last four years.

For one, Arnold’s own son Patrick couldn’t hold back his pride and admiration he felt upon his father speaking out:

If you have a moment- listen to this today. So profound. Really well said dad. Proud of you for using you voice. As an American, republican & immigrant. ???????????????????????? https://t.co/zOlcCwtxip — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

And there are many more!

Here are just a few of the reactions to the Terminator star’s take on Trump (below):

“Hmmm is someone planning to run in 4 years? Great speech! Statesmanlike! We haven’t seen this for the last 4 years!” “I can’t thank you enough for this message. It could not have been more perfect.” “‘It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.’ Thank you so much Arnold, this makes a big impression” “this is the kind of powerful, convicted, messaging I have been waiting to hear from leadership.” “I did not plan to watch this from beginning to end, but it’s that good.” “Probably the only time I’ll ever retweet a Republican. Worth 7 minutes of your time” “An immigrant to the US who still believes in the greatness of our nation. Worth watching his video, a small public service in a country that truly needs them.” “Arnold is right. Europe’s dark past shows the terrible dangers of far – right populists and their lies. We came together in Europe and said never again, I hope the US can do the same.”

Amen!

What do y’all think about Arnold’s video here, Perezcious readers? It’s powerful, patriotic, and smart in ways Trump could never be, of course…

Related: White House Officials Have Been Predicting All This Trump S**t Would Happen For Weeks!

But will it hit home with the people who need to hear it the most? Or just fall on deaf ears again because pretty much everything already has for those right-wingers so attached to The Donald?

Sound OFF down (below) with your take…

[Image via Mario Mitsis/WENN/Instar]