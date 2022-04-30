Elisabeth Moss Breaks Her Long Silence On Scientology!

Elisabeth Moss is making a rare comment about her ties to Scientology!

Although The Handmaid’s Tale star grew up as a part of the controversial religion, she has remained pretty tight-lipped about that aspect of her life for years. But it seems like she’s willing to be more open about it now – especially about why she chooses not to talk about her involvement with Scientology too much. In a new interview for The New Yorker, Elisabeth claimed that she has not been trying to hide the fact that she is a part of the group and tends to speak on it with those close to her:

“I don’t want to come off as being cagey. If you and I met, just hanging out as friends, I’m, like, an open book about it.”

However, she noted that she wants to keep her personal life separate from her work, explaining:

“I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they’re watching me. I want them to be seeing the character. I feel like, when actors reveal too much of their lives, I’m sometimes watching something and I’m going, Oh, I know that she just broke up with that person, or, I know that she loves to do hot yoga, or whatever it is.”

Scientology has faced numerous accusations of wrongdoings over the years, including reports from families of abuse. Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale have gone as far as to compare the religion to the Republic of Gilead, the fictional cult-like government in the popular series. So when the interviewer pointed out that people were “already distracted by” her being a Scientologist, Elisabeth replied:

“People can obviously hold in their mind whatever they want to, and I can’t control that. If it’s not that, it’s going to be something else. It’s not really a closed-off religion. It’s a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that’s the thing that is probably the most misunderstood.”

In regards to the reported instances of abuse within the religion, the Mad Men alum said she “would just encourage people to find out for themselves,” adding:

“I’ve certainly been guilty of reading an article or watching something and taking that as gospel. And obviously something like religious freedom and resistance against a theocracy is very important to me.”

Elisabeth also addressed when she left the room during the 2017 Television Critics Association Awards just as ex-Scientologist Leah Remini accepted for her docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath. While many believed she left in the middle of the 51-year-old old’s win, it turns out there wasn’t anything shady about the move – at least, so Elisabeth says.

“I went to the bathroom. I wish it was more exciting than that.”

Hmm…

As for the claim that the church forbids her from contacting Leah, Elisabeth claims that is not the case:

“I have never received any request to talk to her. So there hasn’t been an opportunity for her to say that. I don’t know her that well, so it’s not like we were friends.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? You can also ch-ch-check out her entire profile with The New Yorker HERE.

[Image via LIVEKellyandRyan/YouTube]