Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner

Elliot Page’s marriage with Emma Portner is coming to an end.

The Juno star has filed for divorce from their wife of nearly two years, according to TMZ. New court docs show the 33-year-old actor has filed for a contested divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The pair have been linked together since summer 2017, when Page began sharing photos with Portner, and tied the knot around January 2018. Page shared the nuptial news on their Instagram at the time, writing that they “can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”

As you likely know, this news comes nearly two months after Page came out as transgeder, telling fans that his name is Elliot and that he uses he/they pronouns. He wrote:

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self… My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I love that I am trans, and I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this.”

For her part, Portner, a dancer and choreographer who teaches at the Broadway Dance Center in NYC, showered the Umbrella Academy star with support, saying she was “so proud” of them while also asking for “patience & privacy.” She wrote at the time:

“Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Sadly, some narrow-minded trolls tried to ruin the moment by claiming that Portner can’t be a lesbian and be with a transgender man, to which she replied:

“I hope you know my sexual preferences and gender identity are none of your business. For me to decide, thank you. Release your labels of me. I am as fluid as can be.”

She elaborated more on this in an Instagram Story, telling fans:

“my gender identity, pronouns and sexuality are private and not up for debate. Would love for the energy in discussion over my identity to shift into addressing the climate crisis or sharing resources to LGBTQIA2+ resiliency instead.”

Neither Page nor Portner has commented on divorce news at this time. We hope they both find happiness.

