Emily Ratajkowski Is Throwing SO MUCH Shade At Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!!

Ok, actually very funny!! Gotta hit ’em where it hurts!

This weekend, Emily Ratajkowski, decidedly threw some shade at her soon-to-be allegedly serial cheating ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard with a TikTok jab!

Related: EmRata Is DANCING To Combat Breakup Blues!

Lip-syncing “How can I say this in a friendly way?” to a remix of track Pump 101 by Digga D and Still Brickin – momma of 1-year-old Sylvester Apollo took on the “He thinks he’s a 10…” trend by stitching a creator’s video of “When he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men.”

LMAO!

If that wasn’t enough, the actress/model later pinned this comment under the video:

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious clip HERE!

Followers also had some laughs too, with comments like:

“Emily this is god tier breakup behavior” “YESSSSSSS it’s ok babes we were all wondering how he bagged you” “This trend is literally made for you…” “I think you should get financial compensation for whatever he put you through. At the minimum, a tax write off for that charity work” “you have to humble them” “I’m literally OBSESSED with divorced emrata” “Ooooh she’s in her villain era. I love it” “No cause you’re right”

Calling someone “ugly” is small but pleasurable revenge for a partner who allegedly cheated their way through an entire relationship!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Emily Ratajkowski/TikTok/WENN/Avalon]