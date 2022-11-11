SNL Alum Jay Pharoah Confirms Pete Davidson Has A Huge Penis -- He Even Knows The Exact Size!

Well… It’s been confirmed yet again: Pete Davidson does indeed have a big d**k.

After years of chatter, the man himself has finally weighed in on his package, according to his fellow Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah. While stopping by SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show Thursday, the master impressionist was prodded about Pete’s dating history, citing both Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian. Jay revealed he’d once asked his co-star the same thing:

“Hey, man, it’s Pete. There’s something in the sauce. He got something, okay? He got something inside. So I talk to him — I said, ‘Pete, man, what is it?’ I said, ‘what is — what’d you do? What was it? How’d you do it?’”

Related: Kim’s ‘Hot & Cold Behavior’ Led Pete To A ‘Meltdown’ On Set Of His Show?!

The 35-year-old continued:

“He told me what it was… It’s his endowment. That’s what he told me it is.”

He continued:

“He confirmed it. He was like, he was like, ‘Yeah, bro, it’s like nine inches,’ and I was like ‘What? Word. Oh, snap, we twins, that’s crazy, I didn’t know.”

Ha! OK, Jay! Jess then cut in to add:

“I feel like there’s got to be an extra layer of like that, plus, he’s a thoughtful listener, or something.”

Pharoah responded more seriously:

“You can have a big… whatever all day — you can handle business all day, but if a woman can’t talk to you afterwards she’s going to run to somebody with a, some… maybe they’re not as big as you, you know what I’m saying? You gotta be able to listen. You gotta have, you gotta have everything in the relationship. You do, and that’s that thin line, and I think Pete is just a sweet dude. He’s sweet and he’s vulnerable, he’s not trying to put on.”

Related: Wait… Does Martha Stewart Want A Little Pete In Her Life?!

He continued:

“You know, unfortunately, he does have a lot of other problems, um, physically, he’s got to deal with. So you know, that’s like a baby, you know what I mean? Like women might see that, ‘Oh, it’s so cute, I’m gonna kiss him and then I’m gonna pull his pants off,’ you know? That’s what they do. That’s what happens, and he’s — aye, he got Kate Beckinsale. He got the vampire from the Underworld. What the hell? Are you kidding me? What? You got Ariana Grande? What?! You got my money, my car, my Porsche, you got that? What?! Aye, I’m proud of him.”

Speaking of Ariana, who was briefly engaged to Davidson in 2018, she was the first to confirm the BDE was more than just a feeling. She revealed his endowment in a Twitter exchange with a fan. And of course, Kim weighed in on his “big d**k energy” back in April of this year.

Good for you, Pete, LOLz! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/SNL/YouTube.]