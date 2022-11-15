OMG! Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are Apparently 'Really' Into Each Other!

Pete Davidson is doing what Pete Davidson does! And Emily Ratajkowski is vibing with it!

On Monday morning we reported on a VERY eye-popping weekend event. According to an eagle-eyed observer in Brooklyn, the Saturday Night Live star and the sexy supermodel were spotted getting cozy together. As the report went, the duo was seen holding hands and cuddling up on what appeared to be a date in the NYC borough!

Like many, we loved to see it! But we also wondered whether it was more than just casual…

After all, Pete is well-known for playing the field with an assortment of amazing women including Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande. And EmRata just got out of a relationship with now-estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and has absolutely earned her single status.

But wait! New reporting from insiders now indicates these two might actually really have something here??

OMG!

A source spoke to Us Weekly on Monday afternoon and reported the duo “are dating” right now! So, like, it wasn’t just some first date super-casual thing, but a development that is at least a little bit more serious! In fact, according to this insider, the Meet Cute star and the Gone Girl actress have apparently been talking for a while.

The source explained:

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now. [They are] in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Whoa! Early stages, but still!

Also, what is “a couple months” exactly?! We ask because Pete split from Kim back in August after a ten-month relationship. And a month prior to that, the 31-year-old mom to son Sylvester split from Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. She then officially filed for divorce in September. So this “couple months” thing kicked up very soon after both these A-listers were cut loose from their last commitments!

According to the mag, mutual friends set up the pair. Ahhh! That Pete, man. He’s got some good and loyal friends who love to talk him up. Ha! Not a bad thing to have! And now that they’re feeling out their chemistry together, it sounds like Pete and Em are vibing well. The insider added:

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

That’s always a good start!

Of course, Pete is an old pro at dating A-list women. So we have no doubt he’ll figure out how to navigate this regardless of how things turn out.

As for EmRata, she has been dipping her toes into the dating waters since splitting from Bear-McClard. As Perezcious readers will recall, the My Body author has recently been spotted with the likes of Brad Pitt by her side, among other partners. And just last month, she spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about some of her dating experiences.

At the time, she told the outlet:

“I can tell you that I have never been single before. I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Ratajkowski also got real about how her dating perspectives have grown compared to where she was years ago:

“It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth. I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.'”

Love it!

So what do y’all make of these fresh dating developments, Perezcious readers?? Are you shipping Pete and EmRata?!

Share your take down in the comments (below)!!

