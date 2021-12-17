Emily Sears, Yris Palmer, & More Celebrate Bo+Tee Reaching 1 Million Instagram Followers At Los Angeles Party!

To celebrate 1 million Instagram followers, activewear brand Bo+Tee launched their first ever Christmas Market.

The event was held in downtown Los Angeles out on the deck at Bonaventure Brewing Co, on a crisp and festive night where influencers and VIP guests like enjoyed themselves.

Some of the guests included Australian model and fitness lover Emily Sears (above), influencer and entrepreneur Yris Palmer, and many more — all there to enjoy exclusive Bo+Tee cotton candy and churros, as well as personalized hot and cold drinks.

Throughout the evening there was official Bo+Tee activewear to shop, personalization stalls, and guests had the opportunity to create their own festive perfume.

Influencers were dressed in active wear to stay in theme and grabbed a swag bag of Bo+Tee clothing as they danced to the DJ’s music (below).

If you want to upgrade your gym wear game, try the new Bo+Tee app. Their designs of gym clothes including supportive sports bras, matching leggings, and cut out crop tops are just the ticket to have you ready for your next workout.

Bo+Tee, the sister company of Oh Polly, is known for activewear and fitness accessories globally. Bo+Tee was first launched in 2020 and since then has grown online at an impressive rate, with the official Instagram account now boasting 1 Million followers. Their mission statement is to make people look and feel their best through form fitting activewear which combines innovation, style and function.

Visit www.boandtee.com for more information or follow them here.

[Images via FAME.]