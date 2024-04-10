Doorbell Cam Footage Shows Eerie Moment Before Florida Pre-Med Student Stabbed His Mother Over 70 Times

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Florida woman is dead after her son stabbed her over 70 times — because he didn’t like her?!

Over the weekend Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd revealed devastating details of a murder case at the hands of 21-year-old Emmanuel Espinoza. The young adult had been a pre-med student at the University of Florida when he came home to Frostproof to visit his mother Elvia. But unbeknownst to her, that would be his final homecoming.

During a press conference Monday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office showed eerie doorcam footage of Emmanuel arriving at his mother’s home at around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He rang the doorbell and for a brief moment you can see the knife he used to stab her to death, hidden behind his back. She opened the door, and he immediately attacked her.

The police department also shared the 911 call Emmanuel made shortly after taking his mother’s life, confessing to the operator, “I stabbed my mom.” He was subsequently detained and told law enforcement officers he had “just been angry or not liked his mother for years and years,” according to Grady. Bizarrely, Emmanuel said he did, in fact, “love her,” and that the pair got along “8 out of 10,” but that he’d “wanted to kill her for years.” Grady recalled Emmanuel admitting:

“I made up my mind as I drove from Gainesville, today is the day.”

He apparently made the 911 call after cutting his hand in the attack and wanting “to ask his mom for the Neosporin … but he noticed she was dead.”

WTF.

The college student has since been charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering and is being held at the Polk County Jail. According to the Associated Press, he waived his right to a public defender in his case. Elvia isn’t the only victim here. Emmanuel is the youngest of three children.

Our hearts ache for the entire Espinoza family after this senseless and gruesome crime. Rest in peace, Elvia.

[Images via Polk County Sheriff’s Office & Elvia Espinoza/Facebook]