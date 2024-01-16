Emmys 2024: Pedro Pascal Takes Hilarious Jab At Kieran Culkin -- In Funny Feud Over Arm Injury?!

Pedro Pascal put Kieran Culkin on blast!

During the Emmys on Monday night, The Last of Us star playfully threw shots at his fellow nominee — amid a quippy and hilarious ongoing award season feud! Pedro took to the stage with his arm in a sling at the TV event to present Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series to Succession lead Matthew Macfadyen, but he couldn’t help himself from throwing shade at a different Succession star!

Related: Matthew Perry Honored During Emmys’ In Memoriam Segment

Before handing out the trophy, he told the audience:

“Everyone’s been asking about my arm, but it’s actually my shoulder. And I think it’s time to let everyone know that Kieran Culkin beat the s**t out of me.”

Hah! Cameras then cut to Kieran, who kept a super serious face before breaking out into a laugh like those around him! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Of course, if you’ve been following the award shows, the actors first started up a funny feud last week at the Golden Globes. While accepting the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the ceremony (an award the Game of Thrones alum was also nominated for), Kieran told his pal to “suck it.” LMFAO!

"Suck it Pedro, sorry." – Kieran Culkin wins his first Golden Globe for his role in #Succession at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lrczdSXEfO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

Pedro was ready for some payback, apparently! Now, we’re curious to see if Kieran will get back at him somehow?!

By the way, the Chilean-American actor told the Associated Press at the Globes that he injured his arm during a fall. So, it would seem that Kieran is officially off the hook for that! LOLz! Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Television Academy/YouTube]