Emmys

Emmys 2024: Pedro Pascal Takes Hilarious Jab At Kieran Culkin -- In Funny Feud Over Arm Injury?!

Pedro Pascal Takes Hilarious Jab At Kieran Culkin At Emmys Over Shoulder Injury!

Pedro Pascal put Kieran Culkin on blast!

During the Emmys on Monday night, The Last of Us star playfully threw shots at his fellow nominee — amid a quippy and hilarious ongoing award season feud! Pedro took to the stage with his arm in a sling at the TV event to present Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series to Succession lead Matthew Macfadyen, but he couldn’t help himself from throwing shade at a different Succession star!

Before handing out the trophy, he told the audience:

“Everyone’s been asking about my arm, but it’s actually my shoulder. And I think it’s time to let everyone know that Kieran Culkin beat the s**t out of me.”

Hah! Cameras then cut to Kieran, who kept a super serious face before breaking out into a laugh like those around him! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Of course, if you’ve been following the award shows, the actors first started up a funny feud last week at the Golden Globes. While accepting the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the ceremony (an award the Game of Thrones alum was also nominated for), Kieran told his pal to “suck it.” LMFAO!

Pedro was ready for some payback, apparently! Now, we’re curious to see if Kieran will get back at him somehow?!

By the way, the Chilean-American actor told the Associated Press at the Globes that he injured his arm during a fall. So, it would seem that Kieran is officially off the hook for that! LOLz! Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Television Academy/YouTube]

Jan 16, 2024 09:21am PDT

