Model Claims He Was Fired From Greeting At The Met Gala After Outshining Kylie Jenner Last Year!

An Italian model has gone viral after claiming he was fired from greeting at the Met Gala… for stealing Kylie Jenner’s spotlight!

You may remember Eugenio Casnighi from last year, but we hope you weren’t expecting to see him at THIS year’s Met, because he got canned! And he’s not holding back on why!

In a series of TikTok videos he began uploading on Friday, the 26-year-old claimed he got fired from fashion’s biggest night after accompanying Kylie on the red carpet last year. He showed a bunch of pics and clips, asking viewers if they “remember” him as he’d also greeted in 2022. He said he was supposed to greet this year, too, but on Friday, was informed that he’d been fired because he went viral last year! He explained:

Related: Met Gala 2024: Who Definitely Is & ISN’T Going!

“So basically they said, ‘You made it about yourself, so we can’t have you work there anymore.’”

WHAT?!

He went on to explain that he assisted Kylie the whole night, but after apparently drawing attention away from her by being in the background of her photos, they blamed him for “making it about [himself].” In his TikTok, you can see one fan zooming in on him in the background while Emma Chamberlain interviewed BlackPink‘s Jennie Kim. See (below):

Last time we checked, being totally hawt was a GOOD thing! Especially at events like the Met!

In a subsequent video, Eugenio went on to share messages confirming he’d been scheduled to work this year’s Met again before his abrupt firing on Friday. He also added that the modeling agency that hired him kept changing NDAs to avoid similar incidents happening… Banning models from taking photos, filming, or even REPOSTING content from the night! Whether it feature them or not!

That’s WILD!

In the comments, TikTokers quickly came to his defense, sharing messages of support like:

“They can’t handle your beauty that goes viral. Will DEFINITELY be happening again” “I’m confused how that isn’t a good thing? If you’re bringing attention to the event, doesn’t that benefit the company?” “You are too handsome for the job. Hysterical.” Take it as a compliment, you were too hot for the met” “I can’t believe you had the audacity to be seen in the exact location they told you to be” “You ate Kylie uppp”

He talked more about the celebs he met in a third TikTok, and also shared an Instagram post on Sunday showing off his look from last year. He wrote:

“Since they said I made it about myself here we go again last year. enjoy the #metgala this year y’all”

See (below):

Well, soon we’ll see if even Kylie, herself made the guest list this year! HA

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Do you remember seeing Eugenio? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Eugenio Casnighi/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]