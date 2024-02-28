Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Arrested In NYC Protest!

Hunter Schafer has been arrested.

On Monday, the Euphoria star was taken into custody by the New York Police Department after participating in a ceasefire demonstration. It was with the Jewish Voice for Peace human rights organization in response to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, and went down at 30 Rockefeller Plaza ahead of President Joe Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. JVP told People on Wednesday:

“Hunter was arrested at the protest, along with 50 other people. We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.”

Scroll through to see pics of her arrest (below):

In photos shared by the organization on Instagram, the 25-year-old could be seen wearing a “cease fire now” t-shirt while sitting in front of a banner that read:

“Jews to Biden: Stop arming genocide”

In another photo, Hunter held onto a banner that read, “the whole world is watching.” Scroll through (below):

In other Instagram posts, the demonstrators chanted “no more genocide,” “cease fire,” and “no more weapons, no more war.”

