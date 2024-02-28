Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Arrested In NYC Protest!

Got A Tip?

Hunter Schafer has been arrested.

On Monday, the Euphoria star was taken into custody by the New York Police Department after participating in a ceasefire demonstration. It was with the Jewish Voice for Peace human rights organization in response to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, and went down at 30 Rockefeller Plaza ahead of President Joe Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. JVP told People on Wednesday:

“Hunter was arrested at the protest, along with 50 other people. We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.”

Scroll through to see pics of her arrest (below):

In photos shared by the organization on Instagram, the 25-year-old could be seen wearing a “cease fire now” t-shirt while sitting in front of a banner that read:

“Jews to Biden: Stop arming genocide”

In another photo, Hunter held onto a banner that read, “the whole world is watching.” Scroll through (below):

In other Instagram posts, the demonstrators chanted “no more genocide,” “cease fire,” and “no more weapons, no more war.”

Reactions?? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

