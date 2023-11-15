Extreme Weight Loss Season 4 Standout Brandi Mallory Dead At 40

Reality TV star Brandi Mallory has sadly passed away.

On Tuesday, People reported that the influencer, who appeared on season four of ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss in 2014, has died at 40. A representative for the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to the outlet that Brandi died on November 9 in Stone Mountain, Georgia, but details regarding her specific cause of death are unknown at this time.

What a complete tragedy…

In a 2018 interview, the reality star told Rare.US that prior to getting in shape, she feared her weight could affect her health — which prompted her to respond to a casting call for The Biggest Loser. She didn’t get picked for the show but was instead referred to EWL, telling the outlet:

“I prayed over that application before I sent it off. I prayed every step of the way.”

After her run on the reality show, she continued to maintain an active lifestyle through dance.

A Legacy obituary revealed that a service will be held in honor of Brandi on Sunday, followed by a funeral the following day.

Our hearts are with her loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. Rest in peace, Brandi.

[Images via Brandi Mallory/Instagram]