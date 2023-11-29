Bre Tiesi Says Difficulty Scheduling Holiday Plans With Nick Cannon's 12 Kids Is 'His Problem'! Ha!

When you have a big family like Nick Cannon does, making plans can get complicated — especially during the holidays. But baby momma Bre Tiesi is not stressing over it!

At the DirecTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy’s event at Kathy Hilton’s home in Bel Air on Tuesday, People asked the 32-year-old reality star how she manages to juggle plans with the comedian’s 11 other kids, even during the holiday season. She made it clear, however, that when it comes to him spending time with each and every one of his children? It is all on Nick to figure it out — not her! Bre explained:

“That’s his problem. Not me. I set up what I want him at. I just tell him my plans, and he makes it. It’s pretty simple.”

That shockingly sounds like an easy system to navigate! Well, for her. We wonder if his other five baby mommas feel it’s as simple as Bre says it is to plan out time together. Do they take the real estate agent’s approach and just let Nick worry about working it out?

While it’s unknown how Nick will spend the holidays with his other kids this year, he does seem to have already scheduled some activities with Bre and their 1-year-old son Legendary Love! The Selling Sunset star told the outlet:

“We’re gonna probably go to New York. We have a couple other things. So we’re gonna go to Grinchness on Monday, which is gonna be really cute. So we have like a bunch of activities.”

It sounds like the family will have a blast this holiday season! We guess all the other mommas will just have to plan around it? Thoughts on the arrangement, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

