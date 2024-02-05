Fans SLAM Lizzo's Appearance At The Grammys Amid Recent Allegations!

So, about Lizzo’s appearance at the 2024 Grammys… Yeah, fans have some thoughts…

The Truth Hurts singer was front and center at the awards show Sunday night, on stage to present the award for Best R&B Song. And while the recipient may have been happy to share the stage with her, fans at home had questions.

The 35-year-old nonchalantly took the stage before addressing the audience, but not the elephant in the room — her allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment. She said:

“What’s up, everybody? Here’s the Grammy Award that’s gone to the all-time greats, from Stevie Wonder to Prince to Alicia Keys to Beyoncé. These are our soulfully gifted nominees for best R&B song.”

She then opened the envelope to proudly reveal SZA had won for her song Snooze. The SOS album maker excitedly gave Lizzo a hug before accepting the award from her longtime friend. Watch (below):

But amid all of the Cuz I Love You singer’s controversies, fans weren’t sold…

Plenty of viewers who remember Lizzo is defending herself from a lawsuit stemming from her alleged mistreatment of former backup dancers. On X (Twitter), they wrote things like:

“So…..whatever happened to the Lizzo allegations???? They just went away or???? And now she’s at the Grammys like nothing happened? #GRAMMYs #lizzo” “lizzo still being invited to these award shows still is crazy” “I thought I’d see Tupac before I’d ever see Lizzo again #GRAMMYs” “multiple sexual harassment allegations and shes still on stage”

Other fans, though, defended her appearance:

“Innocent until proven guilty, I thought.” “Seeing SZA & Lizzo embrace was beautiful. SZA has gone through so much in the industry. Snooze was an amazing song on an amazing album. That was a loaded category. I love how authentic she is. I love seeing Black women winning and loving on each other. #GRAMMYS”

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below.

