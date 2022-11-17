Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Threw Shade At Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski!

Whoa, did Kim Kardashian just shade ex-boyfriend’s new romance with Emily Ratajkowsk? Social media users seem to think so!

As you know, the 42-year-old reality star and 29-year-old comedian Pete Davidson broke up in August after nine months of dating. Since then, Pete has already moved on with Emily — and the public found out when DeuxMoi spilled they were seen “holding hands” during what appeared to be a date in New York City. A source soon confirmed to Us Weekly they “are dating” now:

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now. [They are] in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Then, the 31-year-old model possibly confirmed the relationship (or decided to troll fans) when she liked a tweet from Dionne Warwick, in which she joked about “dating Pete Davidson next.” LOLz!

But now it looks like Kimmy Kakes is entering the chat… and possibly throwing some shade?!

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a video on TikTok where she could be seen dancing and lip-synching the words to the track Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande with her 9-year-old daughter North West. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

Obviously the song choice raised a few eyebrows with fans as the singer is the Saturday Night Live alum’s ex-fiancée – and some think Kim purposefully used it to react to his and EmRata’s romance. See a few reactions (below):

“The same day news comes out about Pete and Emily. Huh?” “Kim really fired up a TikTok to Ariana Grande after the Pete & EmRata news.” “Kim K using Ariana Grande music in a TikTok oh it’s happening.”

Hmm…

Who knows if Kim was trying to throw shade at Pete and Emily with this TikTok! It could have been nothing more than just the SKIMS creator and North having some fun with a holiday song. This is also not the first time that Kim has used a song from Ariana in the background of her videos, so it could be just harmless fun. But considering the video dropped right when their lovage made headlines, some fans are prob gonna stay convinced it’s not be a coincidence…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Kim was trying to throw some subtle shade at Pete and Emily? Let us know in the comments below!

