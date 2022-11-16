Emily Ratajkowski Is Cheekily Acknowledging The Pete Davidson Romance Rumors! LOOK!

Emily Ratajkowski is either telling us all something or just messing with her fans!

As her rumored romance with Pete Davidson takes over the internet, the model took to social media to subtly chime into the conversation — and maybe even confirm their fling?! On Monday, musical icon Dionne Warwick joked that she’d like to be the SNL alum’s next girlfriend, writing on Twitter:

“I will be dating Pete Davidson next.”

Hah! Get in line, girl!

The tweet hit the app just as sources confirmed EmRata and Pete are a thing! And for the first time since the speculation ramped up, the My Body author acknowledged the young comedian by liking the viral tweet! Check out the proof (below).

Wow!

Surely, this has to mean something, right?? She’s either totally trolling fans or maybe she really related to the tweet since she IS who Pete Davidson is dating next? Hmm.

Several sources have now confirmed the pair is in the “early stages” of dating after they were spotted “holding hands” on a date in Brooklyn on Saturday night, via a DeuxMoi blind item. Seeing as they’re both fresh out of relationships (and have been friends for a long time), it does seem like the perfect timing for them to link up. Not to mention their chemistry is already off the charts!

But since the King of Staten Island star doesn’t have social media right now (thanks to his ex Kim Kardashian’s baby daddy Kanye West’s violent posts), it’s unlikely he’ll be sending us clues any time soon. But at least we know Em’s paying close attention to the rumor mill! Do you think this means anything? Or is she just poking fun at the headlines? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]