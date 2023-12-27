Fans Think Taylor Swift Will Be On Travis Kelce’s Upcoming Christmas Episode Of New Heights Podcast!

Travis Kelce appears to have some big plans for his podcast, Swifties! And it may involve Taylor Swift!

During a new episode of New Heights on Wednesday, the 34-year-old football player and his older brother, Jason Kelce, revealed a few special guests will be making an appearance on the podcast before the start of the new year. Travis teased to listeners:

“We got a guest episode coming up. For you 92 percenters for being so loyal and tuning in every single week and being such fans of the Kelce household, we have a Kelce family year end holiday spectacular. It’s dropping this Friday.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end noted there would be a “revolving door of Kelce family members coming through to talk” and join in on the “fun” with them. Although the brothers said they have not recorded the podcast episode yet, they did note that they will ask their family some big questions fans have been submitting to them. And you know, there are bound to be some questions about Taylor (and possibly for the singer!) Travis even hinted:

“I got some good ones.”

Jason went on to ask if those questions were for their parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, or his wife, Kylie Kelce. However, Travis noticeably played coy and didn’t give a direct answer. Hmm. Check out the podcast (below):

Jason and Travis’ cryptic messaging has led to speculation his girlfriend will appear on the podcast with the Kelce family! See some of the social media reactions (below):

“TAYLOR SWIFT ON NEW HEIGHTS FRIDAY (manifesting)” “Imagine if Taylor’s in the Friday episode… I would die haha” “They didn’t name the guests on Fridays ep! Just that it’s all the family! Fingers crossed.” “I actually need Taylor on new heights like so bad. Just for a tiny bit. Like even pop in to say hi.” “Can Taylor count as a Kelce for Friday’s episode? Please!”

Considering Taylor and Travis could be getting engaged soon, we would say that she counts as a Kelce right now! But some aren’t convinced the Lover artist will be on the podcast! One person thinks they’ll only mention Taylor since she and her family attended the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas:

“i don’t think taylor will show up but maybe he’ll mention her since she and her family was with him during christmas”

Whether Tay appears in the episode or not, there is still bound to be some content involving her! We bet someone will ask Kylie, Ed, or Donna for their thoughts on the pop star! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think Taylor will stop by the podcast? Or is this wishful thinking from Swifties? Sound OFF in the comments below.

