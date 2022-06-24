Dad Dies By Suicide After Billionaire Drunk Driver Who Killed His 3 Children Was Released From Jail On Father's Day Weekend

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

What a heartbreaking ending to an all-around sad story. Edward Lake and his wife Jennifer Neville-Lake went through hell in 2015 when their three young children and Jenn’s father were killed in a car crash near Toronto, Canada. Now, the tragedy has only spread.

In September 2015, the couple’s three children Daniel, 9, Harry, 5, and Milly, 2, were in a car alongside their maternal grandparents Gary Neville and Neriza Neville, as well as their great-grandmother, Josefina Frias. The vehicle was struck by a young billionaire drunk driver who ran through a stop sign going over 50 miles per hour. Marco Muzzo, just 28 years old at the time, had just returned via private jet from his bachelor party in Miami when he t-boned the family’s minivan. He later said he had three-to-four drinks on the plane, but his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times over the legal limit.

Daniel died at the scene while Harry and Milly were transported to a local hospital and declared brain dead shortly after. 65-year-old Gary, who was driving, also passed away. The devastated parents were open about their gut-wrenching grief at the time. Edward told the press:

“We close our eyes and they’re all we see. This is a nightmare that will never go away.”

Muzzo pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison in March 2016 and given a 12-year driving ban. But on Saturday he was released from jail early.

In May 2020, the convict was granted day release, which was extended in November 2020 by the parole board which had plans to discuss the possibility of full parole. In Canada, inmates are required to complete six months of day parole before they are eligible for full parole. By February 2021, Muzzo, the heir to a billion-dollar family construction business, was granted full parole. He was released from behind bars on Saturday — and just two days later, the father of the children he killed died by suicide.

The day after Father’s Day.

On Monday, Edward Lake was found dead by Peel Regional Police in Brampton, a city in Ontario, Canada, according to the Toronto Sun. His wife confirmed his death in an emotional social media post featuring a photo of the father and his kids, saying:

“The eyes he shared with Harry are forever closed. Daniel’s curls will never shine in the sunlight again. I will never see Milly’s shy smile creep across his lips anymore. My children’s father, Edward Lake, has joined our kids so they can play together, forever. Mahal kita, Edward.”

Absolutely heartbreaking…

My children's father, Edward Lake, has joined our kids so they can play together, forever. Mahal kita, Edward. pic.twitter.com/4nHREvd9Xe — Jenn Neville-Lake (@isda1979) June 21, 2022

“Mahal kita” means “I love you” in Tagalog, btw. Edward was just 49. Following the shocking announcement, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween wrote on Twitter:

“This evening, I was very saddened to learn of the tragic death of Ed Lake. The losses to the Neville-Lake family are heart wrenching.”

So, so true.

Jenn had spent the day before her husband’s death mourning her children. She snapped a photo of their tombstone and wrote on Sunday:

“Father’s day 2022. This shouldn’t be real. It can’t be.”

It can't be pic.twitter.com/ODeHE12cJF — Jenn Neville-Lake (@isda1979) June 20, 2022

Both Jenn and Edward were open about experiencing suicidal thoughts and struggling with their mental health following the losses of their babies. In 2016 during Marco’s sentencing hearing, the mourning mother expressed to her children’s killer via CityNews Toronto:

“I don’t have anyone left to call me mom. You killed all my babies. I miss my kids. I miss my dad. I want my old life back.”

Edward spoke also, sharing:

“I feel lost. I feel destroyed. That’s what I feel.”

He added:

“Because of you, we now live with this horror the rest of our lives.”

Meanwhile, Jenn also revealed that she had attempted suicide just around the time her children were taken off life support. She also suffered a miscarriage at that time.

Our hearts just break for all that this family has been through. We are sending so much love to Jenn as she grieves the sudden loss of yet another loved one. May Edward, her children, and her father rest in peace.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

