Fetty Wap's Daughter Reportedly Died From Heart Defect Complications -- But Her Mom Claims That's Not The 'Full' Truth

It’s been a devastating few days for Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami after they announced the death of their 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell earlier this week. Now, more insight into her unexpected passing has been revealed… but it’s clouded in controversy.

According to TMZ on Thursday, Lauren passed away on June 24 after suffering complications from a heart defect she had since birth. Via her death certificate, the young girl died from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies (AKA her irregular heartbeat was the cause of her shocking death). The outlet also confirmed she passed away in her Riverdale, Georgia home.

But Lauren’s mom says there’s more to the story. Taking to Instagram following the report, the aspiring musical artist called out the outlet for publishing her daughter’s death certificate without her consent, claiming the toddler’s heart condition was not what killed her:

“Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASNT COME BACK !”

She then slammed TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked — the first to report on Maxwell’s cause of death — for their insensitive publications, continuing:

“HOW DARE YALL GO STEAL MY CHILDS DEATH CERTIFICATE AND ANNOUNCE THE CAUSE OF DEATH BEFORE ANYBODY WAS READY THERE IS A REASON WHY! HER AUTOPSY ISNT BACK YET A**HOLE”

The momma went on to express how difficult these past few weeks have been, adding:

“I feel the loneliness every night not none of y’all! Y’all so f**kin Thirsty to report a 4 year old. This is my trauma that is why I posted and moved HOW I FELT COMFORTABLE!”

This admission also explains why the co-parents waited over a month to share their devastating loss publicly — and it makes total sense. We simply cannot imagine the weight of this burden on their shoulders. Having time to grieve in private (before dealing with unwanted media attention or internet trolls) is so important.

As fans will recall, Turquoise shared a sweet clip of Lauren in a swimming pool on Saturday (inset, above), mourning:

“This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip”

The Trap Queen sensation later took to his IG page to live stream in his kiddo’s honor. Asking fans to post “all butterflies” in the comments section for his baby girl, the rapper continued:

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now.”

He then kissed a picture of her, musing:

“My shorty. That’s my little twin right there.”

Ugh, so heartbreaking…

Before the world knew about the 30-year-old’s loss, he dedicated his performance at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival to his daughter last month, writing in a social media post after the event:

“LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl.”

We’re keeping these parents in our thoughts as they continue to grieve their little girl taken way too soon. R.I.P.

