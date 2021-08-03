Fetty Wap's Baby Momma Pleads With Fans To Stop Judging His Parenting Skills As He Mourns Death Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Fetty Wap is continuing to mourn his daughter Lauren Maxwell’s unexpected death.

While on Instagram Live on Monday, the rapper confirmed the 4-year-old’s tragic passing as he paid tribute to his little one. In a video shared across social media platforms (below), the 30-year-old was seen holding and kissing a photo of his baby girl before asking viewers to post “all butterflies” in the comment section because “she loved” them.

Related: North West & Penelope Disick Are Mini Entrepreneurs!

The artist, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, emotionally expressed:

“If you could do that, that would mean a lot to me.”

Fetty Wap gets emotional talkin about his daughter who passed away ???? pic.twitter.com/09pmo31kSI — ????????‍???????? (@lowlifejoe_) August 3, 2021

It remains unknown what led to Lauren’s death (or when exactly it occurred). Reports from Rap-Up and Hot97 suggest the child could have passed away in late June following a month of illness, though these are unverified.

The confirmation of Maxwell’s death was first announced on Saturday by her mother Turquoise Miami. Sharing a sweet clip of the kiddo swimming in a pool, Turquoise reflected:

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

By Tuesday, she returned to her IG Story to clear the air about Fetty’s bad reputation when it comes to co-parenting. After noticing the musician had been receiving some hate for supposedly being an absent father in the past, she urged followers to be “compassionate” of the Trap Queen vocalist’s feelings in this unimaginably tough time, adding:

“Our co parenting had improved off the gram, and we came to a better place for Lauren. He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her. He didn’t post her for the same way I didn’t, because Lauren use to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to.”

Ugh, so heartbreaking to know that people would criticize a toddler online. The momma bear went on to explain:

“all that y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience”

Concluding her powerful message, she shared:

“It couldn’t hurt some of y’all to be a little bit more compassionate, you don’t have to kick a man while he’s down. Losing a child is as down as it gets.”

Whoa…

Related: Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s Funny Phony ‘Pregnancy’ Rumor With Pride

Read the full update (below).

We continue to think of this family as they mourn this difficult loss. R.I.P., Lauren…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Send your support in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN & Turquoise Miami/Instagram]