Yikes! The Real Life Martha From Baby Reindeer Is Suing Netflix For MILLIONS!!!

Trouble, trouble, trouble for Netflix!

The lady who claims to be the inspiration behind the latest binge-watching juggernaut Baby Reindeer is suing the streamer for MILLIONS, according to TMZ! The news org reported on Thursday that Fiona Harvey (pictured above) filed a lawsuit against Netflix, fully denying the actions portrayed by Martha in the show — an obsessed stalker (pictured above, inset). If you somehow haven’t heard ANYTHING about the limited series, take a peek at the trailer (below):

Related: Julie Bowen Helped Modern Family Daughter Sarah Hyland Escape An Abusive Relationship!

Per TMZ, Fiona claimed that because of the show, Netflix allowed for viewers to easily identify her IRL — adding that REAL things she said to the show’s star Richard Gadd were included. As a result, she claimed that fans are now harassing her because of the actions portrayed by Martha in the show.

Fiona added that her reputation has since been damaged, and denied ever stalking or sexually harassing Richard in real life. And because she said Netflix failed to properly research the situation, she’s seeking more than $50 million in damages.

DAMN!

See her talk about the show on Piers Morgan Uncensored (below):

Thoughts?? Do you think her suit has merit? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube & Netflix]