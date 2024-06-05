Modern Family IRL! Julie Bowen Helped TV Daughter Sarah Hyland Escape An Abusive Relationship!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Julie Bowen may have only played Sarah Hyland’s mother on TV, but her maternal instincts for her extend far beyond the screen.

During Monday’s episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, host Lauryn Bosstick took a conversation with the 54-year-old into a surprisingly serious direction. She asked her about her Modern Family daughter’s very real-life abusive relationship — which Julie helped her get out of! Lauryn said:

“Sarah Hyland gives you credit for saving her life after a violent relationship … you were like, it sounds like, a mother to her.”

Giving more context, Julie responded:

“Oh, that’s very sweet. Of her … I was a responsible adult that happened to be around at the right time. I mean, I’m sure another responsible adult would have done the exact same thing. I just love her.”

According to court documents, Sarah invited Julie over to her home in 2014 to help her break up with her then-boyfriend Matthew Prokop. At the time, the then 23-year-old claimed Prokop was both physically and verbally abusive to her. During the breakup, Matthew allegedly went into a rage, and Julie advised Sarah to leave the premises. Sarah eventually obtained a three-year restraining order against him.

So yeah, sounds like momma is being a bit modest here. Watch the full interview clip (below):

Wow… Who knows what would have happened if Julie wasn’t there. We don’t even want to think about it. We’re just so glad she WAS there and that Sarah was mostly okay.

Did YOU know about this?? Let us know in the comments down below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Images via Hulu & Avalon/MEGA/WENN]