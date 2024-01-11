Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Seemingly Shades Taylor Swift Fans -- Like A 'Cult'!

Oof. It doesn’t sound like Kayla Nicole has come around on the Swifties!

On TikTok over the weekend, Travis Kelce‘s ex posted a cryptic video shading a “cult following”, seemingly alluding to the fans of her ex’s new lady Taylor Swift! She captioned the clip:

“Fake page, s**t talking, cult following, keyboard warriors – maybe take the year off, babe?”

Damn!!

In the video, the words “Who got something to say? Everybody. Who gone say it to my face? Nobody” graced the screen while she lip-synced to an audio clip of Drake saying:

“To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam. Look at my eyes — you guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”

You can see the full video (below):

@iamkaylanicolesweetie Fake page, sh*t talking, cult following, keyboard warriors – maybe take the year off babe? ♬ Originalton – live clipsss

Shady as hell!!

This isn’t the first time Kayla has made some cryptic posts surrounding the events following Trav and Tay Tay’s romance. It’s not the first time she’s addressed Swifties, either! Back when her comments were being flooded with gifs of the singer, she posted an eloquent and powerful message to Instagram about ignoring “backlash and embarrassment” and urging her followers not to participate in a “tumultuous, often one-sided journey”. But now it seems like she’s clapping back all on her own!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

