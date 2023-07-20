Florence Pugh Explains Why She Shaved Her Head!

Florence Pugh had zero hesitancy about shaving her head earlier this year!

When the 27-year-old actress showed up for the Met Gala in May of 2023, she shocked fans with a bold new look! Instead of her usual long blonde locks, Florence hit the red carpet with a buzz cut dyed dark brown. She looked absolutely stunning! And in the months since the biggest night in fashion, she’s had fun mixing things up with the hairstyle – rocking different hair colors like orange and pink.

While some may think her new ‘do was done for an upcoming film, that apparently wasn’t the case whatsoever! Instead, the Don’t Worry Darling star explained in a new interview with Radio Times she “purposefully” got the new hairstyle to take back the power when it came to her image and help audiences see past the glamour of Hollywood:

“I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture. Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it’s hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience.”

She continued:

“Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face. Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image. It helps me when I’m wearing less makeup because then I’m less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I’m allowed to do ugly faces, like it’s more acceptable.”

Good for Miss Flo for taking control of her image! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Florence? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]