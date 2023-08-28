Florence Welch Canceled Concerts Because Her LIFE Was In Danger! OMG!

The eponymous frontwoman for Florence + The Machine is revealing the shocking reason she canceled a pair of concerts in Europe this week.

On Sunday, Florence Welch took to Instagram with an unsettling message about the reason for nixing two shows. She and the band had been set to perform at Zurich Openair in Switzerland and Rock en Seine in France this past weekend. However, they uncharacteristically backed out of both shows — and now we know why.

In that Sunday IG post, the 36-year-old musician unexpectedly revealed she had emergency surgery this week that “saved my life.”

OMG!

Referencing a foot injury she previously sustained at a show in November of last year, Welch began by writing:

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.”

Then, she continued by promising fans she’d be back on stage for the final two dates of the band’s Dance Fever tour in Lisbon, Portugal and Malaga, Spain in the coming days:

“And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga. (Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me) Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.”

You can see the full post (below):

Damn!

It’s unclear exactly what happened. Welch and the band have been touring for the last year and a half on this Dance Fever swing, so something to cancel a performance would have to be serious. And for it to be “emergency surgery” that was apparently life-saving?!?! That’s next level, obviously. Ugh!

Sending love to Florence as she continues to get past this scary incident. All surgeries are serious, but the way she revealed this one was a shocker beyond what anybody would have reasonably expected following a concert cancellation. So scary.

Here’s hoping she recuperates quickly and completely!

