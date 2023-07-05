Brandi Glanville Denies Plastic Surgery -- But Says She's Getting It NOW After ‘Mean Comments' About Her Face!

Brandi Glanville is speaking out on those plastic surgery rumors!

The 50-year-old television personality is no stranger to negative comments about her appearance. But instead of telling trolls to “go f**k” themselves as she’s done in the past, Brandi has taken to Twitter with a lengthy message addressing the recent remarks she’s received about her looks. And to fans’ surprise, the Bravolebrity DENIED ever getting any work done! She wrote on Tuesday:

“Ive NEVER had surgery on my face Im so sick of all the mean comments.”

She accused everyone of just being ageist, maintaining:

“Im 50! Ive aged & now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz they know the truth Ive never been in bandages.”

Hmm. Such specific denials…

Although she claimed to have “never” gotten plastic surgery, that’s apparently about to change. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she is planning to get work done to her face in the future. And you’ll never guess the inspo she’s pulling from — former co-star Teddi Mellencamp. Brandi said:

“I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like @TeddiMellencamp at some point soon”

She continued in a follow-up tweet, adding that she also plans to get her upper eyelids done at some point:

“I think she looks amazing and I will eventually do my upper eyelids. I don’t know when because I have to have time for down time &right now luckily I don’t! Also I have always been thin but over covid I gained 20 lbs thats why I looked Prego on UGT and had it sucked out”

OK, so she’s freely admitting lipo — why would she lie about her face, right?

Clearly, Brandi was over all the hate! There were plenty of fans in the comments on her post, defending Brandi and telling her how she looked “phenomenal” and “beautiful.” However, many others in the comments section called her out for not being truthful about the work she’s had done before — whether it be fillers, botox, or whatever. (Not “surgery” per se — like we said, that was a very specific denial.)

Look, do whatever to your body that makes you happy as long it’s safe. If plastic surgery or fillers happens to bring you joy at the end of the day, then good for you! But there’s no shame in owning up to it if you had it done.

But definitely definitely don’t get anything done because of what randos on the internet say! It’s so sad to think Brandi may be planning to go under the knife seemingly after these mean comments about her appearance lately. Hopefully, she’s getting it done because she wants it for herself and not because of the online hate.

