Loving Joe Alwyn Was 'Ruining' Taylor Swift's Life?

Sometimes love can make us sick. Was that the case for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn??

By now we all know Tay Tay made use of Grammys night to announce a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, set to drop April 19. We’ve also learned the title is obvious shade at ex Joe, whom she spent six whole years with, as he once admitted to being part of a group chat called “The Tortured Man Club.”

And now we’re discovering even more…

On Monday night, the now-lover of football superstar Travis Kelce released the tracklist for the highly-anticipated album, along with some extremely inneresting promo art. On it? A photo of a, well, tortured Tay with the words, “I love you, It’s ruining my life.”

Yikes!

See it for yourself (below):

Ooooh, these songs are gonna be RIPE!

But the question is, was it in fact her relationship with Joe that was “ruining” her life? Or something else?

Luckily for us and Swifties everywhere, there is sooo much more to decode! Ch-ch-check out the tracklist (below)!

Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

Side D

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript

Y’all see that? So not only are we getting new music, we’re getting new collabs, too! We bet you didn’t have Post Malone teaming up with the Queen of Friendship Bracelets on your 2024 Bingo card, now did ya? And of course, anything with Florence + The Machine is sure to be sublime.

Can’t wait to see what else Taylor drops as we lead up to the big day.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments!

