Man Stuck Inside Porta-Potty Dies When Accidentally Crushed By Bulldozer

This is beyond horrific.

Aaron Henderson, a Florida man and CertiTemp employee, was killed when a bulldozer on the site crushed a porta-potty he was using. He was 40 years old. His death has been ruled an accident.

A representative for the Polk County Sheriff’s County Office told People that Henderson had been serving as a “spotter” to help control bulldozer traffic at the Polk County North Central Landfill on Friday. Another worker operating a dump truck was heading up a hill to park his vehicle at the end of the day and couldn’t “see directly in front of him” because the “front blade of his bulldozer was elevated 3-4 feet off the ground.” Once he was on level ground, “he began to turn his bulldozer and heard a loud crumble,” the representative said.

The worker then “immediately exited the bulldozer and ran towards the porta-potty to see if anyone was inside of it. At that time, he observed Henderson unresponsive inside the porta-potty.” The site’s foreman arrived and called authorities, but Henderson was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement shared with People, Polk County’s Board of County Commissioners chairman Martha Santiago said:

“Last night’s incident was a tragic accident. Our Board asks that you keep the family and friends of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers.”

What an awful, awful occurrence. Our thoughts are with Aaron and his loved ones at this time.

R.I.P.

