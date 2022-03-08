YouTube Singer Lil Bo Weep Dead At 22

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

YouTube star Lil Bo Weep has sadly passed away at just 22 years old on Thursday, according to her father Matthew Schofield.

The grieving dad took to Facebook to announce the tragic news, sharing that his daughter lost her battle to “depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction” over the weekend, telling followers:

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken.”

A specific cause of death has not been revealed at this time, but that statement says a lot.

According to Matthew, the Australian CODEPENDENCY songstress had been battling mental health struggles for years. He continued:

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her.”

The YouTuber, whose real name was Winona Brooks, grew to fame in 2015 after she first began to release her music on SoundCloud. She later gained a large following across various social media platforms including TikTok. One of her last Instagram posts detailed some of the grief she was dealing with after the loss of a child. She told followers on the anniversary of that passing:

“I would like to do something in remembrance of her, preferably spread some flowers at a beach and spend the day just mourning. I’d really appreciate if anyone online would be kind enough to do that for me and with me.”

So sad.

Along with the video (below), the musician explained:

“​​I am heavily dosed on seroquel to avoid any psychosis from my cptsd. not only have I been mourning my child, I have recently found out my fertility has been affected by growing up with a severe eating disorder.”

As to be expected, her family and friends are deeply mourning the loss. Matthew concluded his message asking for privacy even from his closest friends, saying:

“As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that i love so so much She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back.”

He added:

“A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this.”

You can read his full tribute, complete with photos through the years (below):

We’re sending so much love Matthew’s way. What a heartbreaking loss. R.I.P.

